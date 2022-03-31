India is an important partner in Trade, Space says Mexico Foreign minister Ebrard

Mexico Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón who is on India visit has termed the country "important partner" in the trade and space. This is the first visit of Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón to India in his capacity as Foreign Minister, during which he will also visit Mumbai with a big delegation. Speaking to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal, FM Ebrard said,"we have the opportunity for cooperation with India, with production and (scientific) investigation" when it comes to joint production of covid vaccines.