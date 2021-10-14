India: Indian Government rebuffs China's remarks on Arunachal

Oct 14, 2021, 07:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Reacting to the comments made by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the recent visit by the Vice President, New Delhi reminded Beijing that "Arunachal Pradesh is an inalienable and integral part of India”. Watch MEA's briefing on this topic.
