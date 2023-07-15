India: IMD predicts more rains in national capital; issues 'yellow' alert amid severe waterlogging

With Yamuna levels rising to a record high, several key areas in Delhi, including the secretariat which houses the offices of the chief minister as well as his cabinet colleagues, were flooded on Thursday. Videos of waterlogged streets in India's national capital showed areas like Supreme Court, Rajghat, ITO Road, Red Fort, among others, being impacted as Yamuna water level crossed the 208 metres mark, smashing the all-time record set 45 years ago.