India hosts 'Aero-India' 2023: Event aimed at showcasing India's air-defence capabilities

India is hosting a biennial event known as 'Aero India'. It will be inaugurated by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today. The five-day event is aimed at building new technology for the Indian aviation industry. It will showcase India's growing stature as a defence-aerospace power. India today indigenously designs and develops everything from helicopters, to fighter aircraft, missiles and even a forty-thousand tonne aircraft carrier. Some of these made-in-India hardware and defence platforms are already being exported to friendly-foreign nations. But, India would like to take such exports further in volume. The Indian defence minister will be hosting the defence ministers' conclave. Defence ministers from thirty-two nations will take part in this meeting. While talking specifically about the air force chiefs, thirty nations are expected to send their senior air force officials. This will help to boost potential exchange of ideas, best practices and increased understanding at the force-leadership level.