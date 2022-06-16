India hosts 2-day special foreign ministers meet, marks 30 years of India-ASEAN dialogue

Jun 16, 2022
India hosted the meeting of foreign ministers of association of Southeast Asian nations or ASEAN, marking the three decades of the country's dialogue relation and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership with the 10 nation group.
