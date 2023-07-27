India: Heavy rains batter Mumbai, schools and colleges shut
Heavy rains continue to lash different parts of India. The country's met department predicted heavy rains for western and central India during the next four days. The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai and several districts in Maharashtra. Several areas across the state faced waterlogging following overnight heavy rainfall. All schools and colleges in the city remain closed in view of heavy rains. Meanwhile, citizens are advised to stay indoors and stay cautious amid rain alert.