The Moldova foreign minister Mihail Popsoi has emphasized that India has a 'stong say' in a 'lasting and sustainable peace' in Ukraine. Speaking to Wion's Sidhant Sibal, he said, 'certainly in our friends in Kyiv have been very proactive in making sure that they have India on board as a strong international player, as a promoter of peace'. This year Indian Prime Minister Modi travelled to Ukraine & Russia, even as Delhi has called for dialogue & diplomacy to resolve the ongoing war in the country.

The foreign minister, along with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar inaugurated Moldova embassy on Sunday. This has been described as an important milestone by both side in ties. The Eastern European country is keen to get more Indian students.

The Moldova foreign minister also spoke about the war in Ukraine & impact on his country. He said, 'the impact of the war on the Republic of Moldova was extremely severe. In fact, the Republic of Moldova was the most affected country other than Ukraine itself.' He also spoke on Emergency in his country, Trump Presidency, & Georgia.