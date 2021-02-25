India: Govt plans to vaccinate 270 mn people in phase 2

Feb 25, 2021, 12.05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The Indian Govt plans to vaccinate more than 270 million people in the 2nd phase of the inoculation drive. The nation of more than 1.3 billion is undertaking what may be the world’s largest vaccination push.
Read in App