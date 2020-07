After giving Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav consular access, the Pakistan foreign ministry said that it remains committed to fully implement the International Court of Justice(ICJ) judgement on July 17, 2019. India's ministry of external affairs officials met Kulbhushan Jadhav today. The Pakistan foreign office said two consular officers of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were provided "unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access to Jadhav" on Thursday afternoon.