India gets Heron Mk2 Drones - can target Pak and China in a single sortie

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
The Indian Air Force has inducted four new Heron Mk2 UAVs into its arsenal giving a major boost to India’s surveillance capabilities along its Northern Border. It can operate for 36 hours at a stretch and conduct 24x7 surveillance operations. It can gather intelligence from afar without even crossing the border. What is India preparing for? Watch the Game Plan with Shivan Chanana.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos