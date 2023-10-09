India: Gas cylinders explode leading to massive fire in Pune

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
An explosion of multiple gas cylinders in Northern Pune has led to a massive fire in the area. According to the Pune City Fire Department, no casualties have been reported in the incident as of now, the first responders and other Emergency Services received information on at least four major gas cylinder blasts in the area over Sunday night.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos