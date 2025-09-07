LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India: Ganesh Visarjan in Full Swing in Mumbai

India: Ganesh Visarjan in Full Swing in Mumbai

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 07, 2025, 15:35 IST | Updated: Sep 07, 2025, 15:35 IST
India: Ganesh Visarjan in Full Swing in Mumbai
Mumbai comes alive as Ganesh Visarjan celebrations take over the city. Devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with vibrant processions, music, and rituals marking the end of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Trending Topics

trending videos