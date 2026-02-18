/India, France Strengthen Ties: Strategic Global Partnership Announced

India and France have elevated their bilateral relationship, announcing a new strategic global partnership during the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Macron held high-level talks focused on defence cooperation, technology, climate action, and Indo-Pacific security. The upgraded partnership signals deepening ties between the two nations amid shifting global geopolitics. The visit is expected to boost collaboration in innovation, trade, and strategic sectors, reinforcing India–France cooperation on the world stage