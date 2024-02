India Farmers' Protest: Round 4 of talks between central govt and farm union to take place on Sunday

Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march began on February 13. Haryana's Shambhu border remains centre of farmers' agitation. Borders around New Delhi remain heavily barricaded. A sectoral industrial strike and Grameen Bharat Bandh have been called by the workers and farmers on 16 February, Friday.