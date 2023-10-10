India face Afghanistan in second World Cup clash | World of Cricket | WION Sports

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 08:45 PM IST
Hosts India will continue their quest for the world cup title as they take on Afghanistan in their second match of the tournament in New Delhi. The men in blue began their campaign with a six-wicket victory over Australia and are overwhelming favourites to make it two wins out of two. 1996 World cup-winning coach Dav Whatmore breaks down the key battles ahead of the clash.

