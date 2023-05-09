India-EU Trade & Tech Council to Discuss AI at Brussels Meeting: Top EU Official
Top European Union official, Helena König, said that artificial intelligence will be among the key issues at the upcoming India EU trade and technology council (TTC) meeting that will take place in Brussels next week. König, who is the Deputy Secretary General for Economic and Global Affairs , European External Action Service, said, "In terms of technology India is very advanced, we're very advanced, so we'll work on it together."