India-Ethiopia Ties: India & Ethiopia Elevate Bilateral Ties to Strategic Partnerships

Published: Dec 17, 2025, 09:04 IST | Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 09:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali agreed to elevate India Ethiopia relations to a Strategic Partnership during PM Modi’s visit to Addis Ababa.

