India Energy Week 2025 in New Delhi was a game-changer, bringing together global leaders, policymakers, and innovators to shape the future of energy. From green mobility including hydrogen bus to Clean Cooking solutions, the event paved the way for a sustainable future. The Ministry of Power Pavilion showcased groundbreaking advancements, including renewable energy solutions. A celebration of India’s cultural richness, the Handicrafts Pavilion demonstrated how tradition and sustainability can go hand in hand.