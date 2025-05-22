Published: May 22, 2025, 11:04 IST | Updated: May 22, 2025, 11:04 IST
Videos
India Emerges At Top Equity Bet | Tracking India's Growing Economic Affluence
India has been one of the best-performing equity markets in recent weeks, further cementing its position as a top investment destination in the Asia pacific region.
According to the latest fund manager survey by BOFA securities, india has emerged as the most preferred market among regional fund managers, outpacing japan and china in investor sentiment.