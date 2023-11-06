World Cup
India elections to kick off with polls in Chhattisgarh, Mizoram
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 06, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
India's election season is officially here. Top political parties in India stare at a litmus test as state elections are slated to kick off in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram on November 7.
