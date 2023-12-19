LIVE TV

I.N.D.I.A Election: Who is the opposition's face?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
I.N.D.I.A opposition grand alliance might have hinted at a possible Prime Minister face who will take on incumbent leader Narendra Modi. The revelation came after alliance met in a meeting.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos