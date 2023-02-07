India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkiye
Hours after the announcement made by the Prime Minister's Office, India has dispatched the first batch of earthquake relief material to Turkiye aboard an Indian Air Force aircraft. The shipment consisted of an expert National Disaster Response Force search and rescue team, including both male and female personnel, highly-skilled dog squads, an array of medical supplies, advanced drilling drilling equipment, and other crucial tools required for the aid efforts.