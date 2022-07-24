India: Delhi reports first case of Monkeypox; WHO declares global emergency

Published: Jul 24, 2022, 04:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India's capital New Delhi has now reported first infection of the monkeypox virus. Meanwhile, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency.
