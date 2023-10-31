World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
India data breach: Covid information of over 800 million people leaked
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Oct 31, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
In India - what is being described as possibly the biggest case of data breach in India. Personal details of more than 85 million Indians have been put out for sale on dark web.
trending now
Biogas capture, solution for climate change?
India: Surat to replace Mumbai as diamond hub, 1,000 diamond companies closing in Mumbai
Israel-Palestine war: Hamas claims to have damaged two Israeli armoured vehicles
Covid-19 pandemic's aftermath looms over India; 10 sudden deaths reported in India's Gujarat
Israel-Palestine war: Pressure grows on Israel to negotiate release of Gaza hostages
recommended videos
Diversifying energy sources and environmental preservation
Jefferies predicts 25% stock plunge if BJP loses 2024 polls
Israel-Palestine war | New York: United Nations Security Council holds emergency meeting
Israel-Palestine war | Israel PM office: Report a hypothetical exercise, a concept paper
Israel-Palestine war: Tanks and bulldozers take position on the southern fringes of Gaza city
recommended videos
Diversifying energy sources and environmental preservation
Jefferies predicts 25% stock plunge if BJP loses 2024 polls
Israel-Palestine war | New York: United Nations Security Council holds emergency meeting
Israel-Palestine war | Israel PM office: Report a hypothetical exercise, a concept paper