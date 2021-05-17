LIVE TV
India COVID-19: Daily infections slip below 300,000 mark, daily deaths rise by 4,106
May 17, 2021, 04:40 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
The daily COVID-19 infections across India have gone below the 300,000 mark. 281,386 fresh cases have been recorded in the last 24 hours and the nations total caseload down stands at 24.97 million.
