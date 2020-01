Atrocities against minorities in Pakistan are not reducing. Imran government of Pakistan getting thrashed in all over the world on this issue. The mob stoned outside the Nankana Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan on Friday. Shouted slogans against the Sikh communities and threatened them. A video of the incident is going viral, in the video, a protesting youth says that we will not let the Sikhs stay here and change its name to Ghulam-e-Mushtaq. #NankanaSahibGurdwara #Pakistan #WION