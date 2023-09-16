India Coast Guard pollution control ship 'Samudra Prahari' equipped with Chetak helicopter

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Countries are making efforts for net-zero carbon emissions to deliver on the Paris Climate Agreement and the Indian Coast Guard has taken another step in this direction as part of the ASEAN initiative for marine pollution response.

