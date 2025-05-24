Published: May 24, 2025, 08:55 IST | Updated: May 24, 2025, 08:55 IST
Videos May 24, 2025, 08:55 IST
India cites Pak's support to terror groups to re-list it in FATF
India is reportedly urging the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to place Pakistan back on the grey list due to ongoing concerns about terror financing and inadequate enforcement measures. According to reports, Indian officials have presented fresh evidence linking Pakistan-based groups to cross-border terrorism. The move, if successful, could impact Pakistan’s global financial standing and access to international aid.