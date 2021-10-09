India, China to hold 13th round of the Corps Commander-level talks

Oct 09, 2021, 11:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The 13th round of the Corps Commander-level talks between India and China to find a resolution for the 17-month-long standoff in eastern Ladakh will be held on the Chinese side of the Chushul-Moldo Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) point on Sunday.
