India, China likely to hold major general-level talks

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
In order to increase confidence-building measures and reduce friction and the trust gap between the two forces until the two big face-offs at Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh can be addressed, India and China are now set to hold talks at the Major General level.

