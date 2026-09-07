/India-China commander-level meeting ahead of BRICS summit

A week before Xi Jinping is expected in New Delhi for the BRICS Summit, India and China's militaries opened a new line of dialogue — the first-ever Corps Commander-level talks at the Wacha-Damai point in Arunachal Pradesh, led by Lt Gen Girish Kalia. The meeting comes amid reported tensions in Arunachal's Taksing area and follows an August 25 Beijing meeting between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese FM Wang Yi on an eight-point border management plan.