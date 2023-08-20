India-China Border talks aimed at setting LAC ground rules in Eastern Ladakh

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Some of the topics covered in the Major General-level talks between India and China held on Friday at Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) and Chushul included mutually guaranteeing that no new posts are built in close proximity to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and identifying specific limits of patrolling.

