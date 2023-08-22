India central bank nudges banks to settle UAE trades in Rupee, Dirham

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 22, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
India's central bank is nudging local banks to ask their clients to settle trade between the United Arab Emirates and India using the Dirham (AED) or Indian rupee (INR) to reduce US-dollar-based transactions, according to sources cited by Reuters.

