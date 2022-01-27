India-Central Asia Summit: India has deep ties with Central Asian nations, says PM Modi

Jan 27, 2022, 05:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the first meeting of the India-Central Asia Summit, with the participation of the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, in a virtual format.
