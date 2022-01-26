India celebrates 73 Republic Day: Award Ashok Chakra Awarded To J&K ASI Babu Ram

Jan 26, 2022, 11:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
As India celebrates 73rd Republic Day, Assistant Sub-Inspector Babu Ram who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's in 2020 has been awarded the Ashok Chakra by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.
