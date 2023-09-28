India-Canada ties in a tailspin

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau put out what he called 'credible allegations' OF the Indian government being involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorists in Canada, India has lashed out. There's been a strong crackdown on Khalistani terrorists operating against India from overseas - from confiscation of their properties to withdrawal of the OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) cards. India's neighbours have come out in India's support, even terming Canada a safe haven for terror.

