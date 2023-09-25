India-Canada Standoff: India's probing agency to confiscate properties of terrorists

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Here, we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe: NIA launched a massive crackdown against the designated Khalistani terrorists amid the India-Canada row. Watch the video to know more.

