India Canada row: Impact on students and economy

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
India's diplomatic battle with Justin Trudeau-led Canada has intensified and so have the fears of lakhs of Indians. The Indian student community in Canada is restless and rattled and those planning to study there are anxious. Amid the confrontation, it is clear -- India is in a position to hit Canada where it hurts the most.

