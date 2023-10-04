India-Canada row: Canada tones down on Nijjar killing row | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
Canada now wants to hold private talks with India in a bit to resolve the Diplomatic dispute over the murder of the Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canadian foreign minister's statement comes weeks after Ottawa publicly accused India of being involved in the murder.

