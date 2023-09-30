India-Canada Diplomatic Row: US urges India to work with Canada on Nijjar investigation

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
India has been invited to assist with a probe into the death of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Allegations of Indian government complicity in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's death have kept tensions high. The allegations have been deemed "absurd" by India.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos