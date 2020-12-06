LIVE TV
India-Canada Diplomatic Row: Indian mission in Canada seeks additional security
Dec 06, 2020, 11.15 AM(IST)
The Indian Mission in Canada has asked for additional security as Khalistani and Pakistani elements have joined the protests near the High Commission and Indian Consulates in the country.
