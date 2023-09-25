India-Canada Diplomatic Row: India to ban terrorists from entering country

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
In the midst of growing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, the federal anti-terror agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India has announced that they will seize the properties of nineteen additional terrorists from Khalistani who are on the run.

