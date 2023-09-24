India-Canada Diplomatic Row: Decoding the sum and substance of Justin Trudeau's allegations

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 12:50 AM IST
Michael Rubin, former Pentagon official & senior fellow at the American enterprise institute says that the Canadian prime minister has made a huge mistake by accusing India of killing Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and relations between India and Canada can only improve after the exit of Justin Truduea from office.

