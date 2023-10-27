India-Canada Clash: 'Diplomatic disputes impacting people to people relations'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
The ongoing disputes have had a significant impact on people-to-people relations but the partial resumption of visa services by India signal a potential de-escalation in the diplomatic dispute with Canada says political expert Michael Kugelman.

