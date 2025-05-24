India calls out Pakistan for sheltering terrorists, finds support from Germany | Operation Sindoor

During an open debate on "Addressing emerging threats, ensuring safety of civilians, humanitarian and UN personnel, journalists and media professionals and enhancing accountability mechanisms" under the agenda item "Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict", Pakistani Ambassador at the UN Asim Iftikhar Ahmad brought up the Kashmir issue and the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan. In response, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Parvathaneni Harish, called out Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism that for decades has made civilians a target. "India has experienced decades of Pakistani-sponsored terrorist attacks across the border. This ranges from the horrific attack on 26/11 Mumbai attack to the barbaric mass murder of innocent tourists in Pahalgam in April 2025. The victims of Pakistani terrorism have been predominantly civilians since its objective has been to attack our prosperity, progress and our morale," he said.