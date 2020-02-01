India Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present her second consecutive Budget today

Feb 01, 2020, 09.00 AM(IST)
Follow Us
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Modi government’s Budget 2020 speech in the Parliament today. Union Budget 2020 on February 1 is seen as an important one, with India Inc and the common man having several expectations.