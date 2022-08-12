India breaks silence on Taiwan issue, calls for de-escalation

Published: Aug 12, 2022, 06:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Addressing a media briefing on the Taiwan crisis, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India it is concerned over the developments and called for avoiding unilateral action to change the status quo in the region.
