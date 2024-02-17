India: BJP holds council meet to streamline party's campaign for 2024 elections
Ahead of India's general elections political parties are back to the Strategic drawing bards a two-day meeting of the BJP National Council got underway in New Delhi today with a focus on outlining its political campaign for the upcoming polls. PM Narendra Modi and BJP Chief inaugurated the party's national council meet. The meet is party's in fact biggest organizational get together and is being attended by over 11,000 delegates from around the country. Watch to know more!