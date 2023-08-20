India: Big response for Indian army's women's cricket league in Jammu and Kashmir

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
In an effort to boost the self-confidence of budding female cricketers, the Indian Army established a women's cricket league here on Saturday with 12 teams from all across the valley. According to Colonel Manoj Dobriyal, who is in charge of it, the women's league is run by the Army's Sadhbavana Project and has gotten favorable reviews.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos