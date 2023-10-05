India big pharma crackdown: 2 syrups from Gujarat companies under scanner, toxins may cause death

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
India is in the middle of a major crackdown on its billion dollar drug industry. A government report says that India's drug regulator has found that a cough syrup and an anti-allergy syrup made by Noris Medical are toxic.

